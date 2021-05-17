Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.44 ($194.64).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €146.75 ($172.65) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is €154.45 and its 200-day moving average is €142.42.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

