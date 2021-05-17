Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been stable over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

