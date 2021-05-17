Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Haywood Securities

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.16 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.30. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:HRT remained flat at $C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 780,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Harte Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$129.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Harte Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

