Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €41.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

INDUS stock opened at €34.65 ($40.76) on Thursday. INDUS has a 12-month low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 12-month high of €37.70 ($44.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $931.93 million and a P/E ratio of -31.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

