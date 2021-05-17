Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded to “In-Line” by Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

