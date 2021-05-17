HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

ADBE stock opened at $486.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.53 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

