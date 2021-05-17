HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

