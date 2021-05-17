HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,370 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 125,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

