HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $326.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.76 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.