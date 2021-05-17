HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.15 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.