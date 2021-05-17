HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $242.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

