H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of H&E Equipment Services worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.10 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

