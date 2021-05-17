Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have commented on HTA shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.