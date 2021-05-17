HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.