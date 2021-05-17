Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.52

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 280919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

