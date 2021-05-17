Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 5.3% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $551.18 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00321437 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00039641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,261,516,006 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

