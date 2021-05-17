HelloGold Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $526,246.91 and $407.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.54 or 0.01302673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116289 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

