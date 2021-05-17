Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $24.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.