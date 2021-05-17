Helmet.insure Hits 1-Day Volume of $594,409.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $34.34 million and approximately $594,409.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

