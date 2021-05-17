Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

