Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

HGV stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $46.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,480,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

