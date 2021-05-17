HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.24

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 179852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

HNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,024. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 701.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

