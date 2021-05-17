Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

NYSE:HEP opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

