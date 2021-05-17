Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $29.90 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

