Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. 28,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,799. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

