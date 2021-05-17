Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. 28,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,799. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

