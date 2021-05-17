HOQU Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.87 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $583,130.15 and approximately $3.87 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

