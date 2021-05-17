Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 308 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

