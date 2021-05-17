Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Commvault Systems makes up 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

