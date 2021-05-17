Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cannae by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cannae by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $832,330. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

