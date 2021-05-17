Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,027 shares during the quarter. Resources Connection makes up 2.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 169,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $479.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

