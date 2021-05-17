Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,392,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,339.00 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

