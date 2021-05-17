HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,833 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 56,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 692,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of HP by 19.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 107,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in HP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

