Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $194.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.92 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

