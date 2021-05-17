Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $11.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.08 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.