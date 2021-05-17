Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.