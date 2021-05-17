Human Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

