Human Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

