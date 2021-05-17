Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $205.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.