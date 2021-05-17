Human Investing LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

