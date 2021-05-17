Human Investing LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

