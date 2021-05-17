Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.