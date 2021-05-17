HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.96.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
