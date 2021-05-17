HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

