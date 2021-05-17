HWG Holdings LP Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

