HWG Holdings LP Invests $105,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 96,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

