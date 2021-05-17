HWG Holdings LP Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 87.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

CTAS opened at $356.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $222.88 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

