HWG Holdings LP Sells 1,085 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

