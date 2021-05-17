HWG Holdings LP Sells 875 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $295.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.99 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

