HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,646,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 13.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HWG Holdings LP owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

