Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

