Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $1.26 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

